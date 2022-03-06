Shots rang out as President Ronald Reagan was leaving the Washington Hilton on March 31, 1981. John Hinckley, standing behind a rope line on the sidewalk fifteen feet from the president, had raised a .22 caliber blue steel revolver and fired six times in 1.7 seconds. All six shots missed the president, but one ricocheted off the side of the presidential limousine and hit Reagan in the left underarm. The bullet broke a rib, punctured a lung, and stopped less than an inch from his heart. It caused serious internal bleeding.
The Secret Service rushed him to George Washington Hospital where he underwent surgery. Surgeons removed the bullet, which had flattened upon impact with the limousine and entered the president as a disk about the size of a dime.
The president’s response prior to surgery and even afterward was remarkable. On the operating table, he famously said to those in the room, “I hope you are all Republicans.” One of the surgeons assured the president that on that day, they were all Republicans.
No one outside the president’s closest circle was permitted to see him for several days. Six days after the shooting, Tip O’Neill, the Democratic Speaker of the House, came to the hospital to pay his regards. Del Quentin Wilber, who wrote the book, “Rawhide Down,” referring to the president’s code name among the Secret Service, said O’Neill was the president’s political nemesis.
Entering the room, the Speaker walked straight to the bed, grabbed the president’s hand, and kissed his head. Then he knelt by the bed and together they recited the 23rd Psalm — “The Lord is my shepherd, I shall not want.”
Through tears, O’Neill said, “God bless you, Mr. President. We’re all praying for you.”
A lot has transpired over the past 41 years, but I would love once again to see political opponents treat each other with respect and civility, even affection.
We need to learn once again how to disagree without being disagreeable.
As St. Paul said, “Be kind and compassionate to one another” (Ephesians 4:32 NIV).
— The Rev. Ron McClung, a former pastor of Owosso Wesleyan Church and former assistant general secretary for the denomination, is retired and resides in Owosso.
