Fred Craddock told about going for a drive with his family on a Sunday afternoon. The family relaxed as they drove down the highway. Suddenly, his two children began to beat their father in the back.
“Daddy! Daddy! Stop the car! There’s a kitten back there on the side of the road!”
Fred didn’t want to stop, but the children insisted that if they didn’t stop, the kitten would die.
He told them that was too bad, but they just didn’t have room for another animal.
But they continued to plead with him, telling him he was cruel. Finally, Mother joined in and insisted they turn around and get the kitten. So, they went back.
He told the kids to stay in the car. The poor creature was skin and bones, sore-eyed, and full of fleas. And when he bent over to pick it up, with its last bit of energy, the kitten bristled, baring tooth and claw! He picked it up by the scruff of its neck and brought it over to the car.
“Don’t touch it!” he ordered. “It’s probably got leprosy!”
When they arrived at their home, the children gave the kitten several baths, lots of warm milk, and pleaded with their father, “Can we let it stay in the house just tonight? Tomorrow we’ll fix a place in the garage.”
Fred said, “Sure, take my bedroom; the whole house is already a zoo.”
Several weeks passed. One day, he walked into the house and the cat rubbed against his leg. He reached down and when the cat saw his hand, instead of hissing, it arched its back to receive his caress. Same cat? Yes and no, and the difference was the touch of love.
Fred said, “Not long ago, God reached out his hand to bless me and my family. When he did, I looked at his hand; it was covered with scratches.”
Maybe, if you’ve been plagued with misfortune, you’ve been tempted to strike out at God. But I assure you, he’s reaching out in love.
— The Rev. Ron McClung, a former pastor of Owosso Wesleyan Church, now living in Indianapolis, Indiana, currently serves as associate general secretary for the denomination.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.