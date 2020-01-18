In a few days we will observe Martin Luther King Day.
Many of us are familiar with Dr. King’s “I Have a Dream” speech, given at the Lincoln Memorial in 1963. It illustrates his effectiveness at painting word pictures: “I have a dream that one day, down in Alabama, … Little black boys and black girls will be able to join hands with little white boys and white girls as sisters and brothers.”
Dr. King said many other things, of course, and here’s a quote I came across recently: “Rarely do we find men who willingly engage in hard, solid thinking. There is an almost universal quest for easy answers and half-baked solutions. Nothing pains some people more than having to think.”
His quote reminds me of a story about Richard McHugh, whose ambition was to become a world champion bull rider. I know — quite a stretch from Dr. King’s eloquence to riding bulls in rodeo arenas.
But here’s the connection. One day when Richard was an amateur bull rider, he met world champion bull rider Gary Leffew, who agreed to help him improve. Surprisingly, one of the first things Gary did was to give Richard a book on psych-cybernetics, which teaches that a person can change his or her behavior by changing the way they think.
When Richard finished the book and went back to Gary, he gave him another book. And that story was repeated several times. Richard never became a world champion bull rider, but he did make a lot of money on the professional bull-riding circuit. He later went on to own a large employment agency.
What people as diverse as a civil rights leader and a champion bull rider understood was the same thing King Solomon observed: “For as he thinks in his heart, so is he” (Proverbs 23:7 NKJV). If you want to behave better, think better thoughts. If you want better outcomes, focus your mind on things that count. You can change your life by changing the way you think. Think about that as you observe MLK Day.
— The Rev. Ron McClung, a former pastor of Owosso Wesleyan Church, now living in Indianapolis, Indiana, currently serves as associate general secretary for the denomination.
