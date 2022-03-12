St. Patrick was not originally Irish. At least, not by birth.
Born in Britain near the end of the fourth century, his first trip to Ireland was completely involuntary. Irish raiders kidnapped him and sold him to an Irish king.
As a slave, he had no choice but to obey his master. So, he worked as a shepherd, the assignment the king gave him. It was a lonely life, watching sheep on the green hills of Ireland with no human companionship.
Yet in that lonely existence, he found a relationship with God. In his “confession” he said God mercifully forgave his sins. In his isolation, he prayed during the daylight hours. “The love of God surrounded me more and more,” he later wrote.
After six years of watching the sheep, he heard a voice that told him he would soon go home on a ship. He walked 200 miles to the southeastern coast of Ireland. There a ship’s captain, unwilling at first, gave in and took him on board for the voyage to Britain.
As time passed, Patrick felt called to be a priest. Eventually, he was ordained and rose to the office of bishop. Thirty years after he escaped his slavery, he felt called to return to Ireland. He knew many of the Irish people of that primitive era were pagan, violent and barbaric. However, he wrote, “I am ready to be murdered, betrayed, enslaved — whatever may come my way.”
He was successful as a missionary to the Irish. His message introduced them to a peace they had never known. Thus, the former shepherd became a shepherd of God’s sheep.
As we approach St. Patrick’s Day, feel free to wear the green, put a shamrock in your lapel, or watch the rivers or canals turn green, as some communities do on this holiday. But remember the transforming truth of what Patrick shared with the Irish: “If anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation. The old has passed away; behold the new has come” (2 Corinthians 5:17 ESV).
— The Rev. Ron McClung, a former pastor of Owosso Wesleyan Church and former assistant general secretary for the denomination, is retired and resides in Owosso.
