Remember the little engine that could? I don’t know the origin of the story, but it first appeared in print in the early 1900s as part of a sermon.
One thing all the variations of the story have in common is that fact that a little engine, called into duty to pull a heavy train over a mountain, made it to the top and beyond by repeating, “I think I can, I think I can.”
Henry Ford certainly believed in that principle. He said, “The person who thinks he can and the person who thinks he cannot, are both right.” When we don’t think we can do something, we usually don’t put forth the effort even to attempt it, so of course we fulfill our own prophecy that we can’t.
I read in one of Mark Batterson’s books about George Dantzig, a graduate student at the University of California-Berkeley, where he studied statistics under Professor Neyman. The professor placed two famous unsolvable problems on the chalkboard before George, who was running late, arrived in class.
Not knowing they were unsolvable, he copied them into his notebook and started working on them. Six weeks later, on a Sunday morning, George knocked on Neyman’s door and apologized, thinking the assignment was overdue. Imagine George’s shock when Neyman told him he had solved two of statistics’ unsolvable problems.
George went on to have a tremendous career as a professor, a mathematical adviser to the Defense Department, and recipient of numerous awards. He conducted ground-breaking research and his influence is felt far and wide.
Thinking about his experience as a student, George said, “If someone had told me they were two famous unsolved problems, I probably wouldn’t have even tried to solve them.”
What issues in your life seem impossible, unsolvable, unimaginable, and hopeless?
Don’t leave God out of the equation. Jesus said, “What is impossible with man is possible with God” (Luke 18:27 NIV). Don’t give up yet. If you haven’t prayed about it, you haven’t begun to exhaust the possibilities.
— The Rev. Ron McClung, a former pastor of Owosso Wesleyan Church, now living in Indianapolis, Indiana, currently serves as associate general secretary for the denomination.
