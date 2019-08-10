OWOSSO — The 2019 SUMMERPraise! season will finish at 7:30 p.m. Sunday when Stronghold Quartet takes the Don and Metta Mitchell Amphitheater stage, 225 N. Water St.
Since 2005, Stronghold has grown from a local church group into a mid-Michigan contemporary southern gospel group. They’re based in the Howell/Fowlerville area.
Members include Owosso natives, tenor Don Byers; his brother, lead singer Dennis Byers, and soundman Dan Dodd.
They grew up attending Owosso First Church of the Nazarene and graduated from Owosso High School. Baritone Jim Kitchen, bass singer Bill Neathamer, and sound man Ben Kitchen round out the group.
Stronghold recently released its seventh CD project, “Freedom.” Don Byers said he really likes the CD’s song list, as “it captures a broad variety of song styles, including some old-style quartet songs like the Blackwood Brothers or Statesmen Quartet sang, and newer songs like “Chain Breaker” and “Somebody’s Miracle.”
The adjacent Owosso Middle School auditorium is the alternate site in the event of inclement weather. A donation will be requested. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. For additional information, call Lynn or Diana Webster at (989) 723-1288.
