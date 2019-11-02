hen actor Gary Sinise and his wife Moira’s third child, Ella, was born, she had three holes in her heart. They were frightened, but the cardiologist told them sometimes these holes close on their own, so he recommended waiting a while — actually, a few years — before deciding whether surgery would be necessary.
At the age of 5, little Ella saw the doctors again. They determined two of the holes had closed on their own, but the third was too large and surgery was required.
When they placed Ella in the arms of a nurse and watched them disappear through the operating room doors, Gary and Moira stood there, stunned. They held each other, paced, and sat together, awaiting the outcome.
Dr. Alfredo Trento, the best specialist in his profession, personally delivered the news that Ella came through surgery just fine. Telling this story in his book, “Grateful American,” Gary said he wanted to hug the doctor and thank him effusively. Instead, he choked up, and whispered, “You have amazing hands.”
Trento look at Gary intently and answered in his Italian accent, “Gary, it’s God. God puts his hands on me, and then I touch my patients with God’s hands.”
What a humble surgeon. Rather than focusing on his education, his vast experience, and his medical accomplishments, or pretending to be God himself, he humbly gave God the credit for his gifted hands.
What an example for us. Maybe it was something like this that Paul had in mind when he challenged his friends in Rome to “give yourselves completely to God — every part of you — for … you want to be tools in the hands of God, to be used for his good purposes” (Romans 6:13 TLB).
Maybe you can’t perform heart surgery, but you can lift the hearts of others by words of encouragement. You can put a hand of reassurance on someone’s shoulder. By God’s grace, be his helpful hands, his listening ears, his encouraging tongue to those within your circle of influence.
— The Rev. Ron McClung, a former pastor of Owosso Wesleyan Church, now living in Indianapolis, Indiana, currently serves as associate general secretary for the denomination.
