One of the best loved Christmas movies of all time is “It’s a Wonderful Life,” starring James Stewart and Donna Reed. Miss Reed was born on a farm near Denison, Iowa, and graduated from Denison High School. We lived in Iowa for about ten years and visited Denison on several occasions. At the McDonalds restaurant there, pictures of Donna Reed were laminated on some of the tables in their dining room.

If you are familiar with the movie, you may remember that George Bailey, the character played by Jimmy Stewart, was distraught over the potential loss of his savings and loan company. In desperation, he prayed, “Dear Father in heaven, I’m not a praying man, but if you’re up there, and you can hear me, show me the way. I’m at the end of my rope.”

