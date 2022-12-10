One of the best loved Christmas movies of all time is “It’s a Wonderful Life,” starring James Stewart and Donna Reed. Miss Reed was born on a farm near Denison, Iowa, and graduated from Denison High School. We lived in Iowa for about ten years and visited Denison on several occasions. At the McDonalds restaurant there, pictures of Donna Reed were laminated on some of the tables in their dining room.
If you are familiar with the movie, you may remember that George Bailey, the character played by Jimmy Stewart, was distraught over the potential loss of his savings and loan company. In desperation, he prayed, “Dear Father in heaven, I’m not a praying man, but if you’re up there, and you can hear me, show me the way. I’m at the end of my rope.”
As George Bailey/Jimmy Stewart spoke those words, tears filled his eyes. I have read that the tears were not in the original script. But Stewart later said that as he spoke that prayer he “felt the loneliness, the hopelessness of people who had nowhere to turn.”
In a sense, the baby Jesus had nowhere to turn when Mary and Joseph were turned away from the inn and were relegated to a stable where she gave birth to the Savior.
In an even deeper sense, the world had nowhere to turn. The Roman government ruled by force and domination. King Herod, the Roman client ruler of Judea, was reputed to be suspicious, paranoid ruler. The average person likely felt oppressed and threatened, overburdened by life and overtaxed by the government.
No wonder the message of the angels was so attractive. “Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men,” they said to shepherds outside Bethlehem (Luke 2:14 KJV).
If you find yourself with nowhere to turn during this Advent season, turn to the One whose birth we celebrate. He came to bring peace—between nations, between individuals, but most of all, peace with God.
