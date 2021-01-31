I feel a little sorry for February. It’s the shortest of the months, with only 28 days, except for Leap Year when we add a day.
It’s true February gives us Valentine’s Day and Presidents Day, but it’s still the runt of the litter, bookended by its two big 31-day brothers, January and March.
There is one other special day — Groundhog Day — which makes its appearance Feb. 2. It has its origin among the Pennsylvania Dutch, who brought the custom from German-speaking regions of Europe, where the badger is the weather-forecasting animal.
In the western Pennsylvania town of Punxsutawney, crowds gather to see what this semi-mythical creature, dubbed Punxsutawney Phil, will do.
According to the lore, if a groundhog emerges from its burrow Feb. 2 and sees its shadow, the furry rodent will turn around and return to its den while winter persists another six weeks. If he does not see his shadow, then spring will arrive early.
Spoiler alert: There is no actual correlation between the animal’s shadow and the arrival of spring. It’s about six or seven weeks from Groundhog Day until the first day of spring, regardless of whether the groundhog squints from the sunshine or yawns on a cloud-covered day.
When the religious extremists of Jesus’ day asked him for a sign, he poked a little fun at them by reminding them they predicted fair weather or stormy conditions by looking at the sky, “but you cannot interpret the signs of the times” (Matthew 16:3 NIV).
I wonder what kind of sign would have satisfied them. He had miraculously fed thousands, healed the sick, gave sight to the blind, and caused the lame to walk.
So, on Groundhog Day, don’t bother to get up early and check for sunshine or shadow.
Instead trust the Lord whose light can shine consistently in our hearts regardless of the weather.
Instead of looking to legends and lore, we can confidently trust in God, who promises to direct our paths day by day when we depend on him.
— The Rev. Ron McClung, a former pastor of Owosso Wesleyan Church, now living in Indianapolis, Indiana, currently serves as the assistant general secretary for the denomination.
