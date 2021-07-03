Students of history will tell you the Continental Army of 1776 had little chance against the powerful British army. The Brits were a well-discipline, well-trained fighting force. The Americans were neither … at first.
In fact, it’s a miracle that the 13 colonies actually agreed to declare their independence from Great Britain. As Derric Johnson points out, “Differences wider than geography separated the 13 states that came together to form a more perfect union.”
In Middle Atlantic states like Maryland and Virginia, the nature of the land made it possible to form large acreage farms. But in Maine and New Hampshire and right on down to Pennsylvania, the terrain was hillier. So most farms were one-family affairs.
Besides that, backwoods pioneers who inhabited the interior were quite different from their sophisticated cousins who lived in cities along the seacoast.
From the outset, we were a nation of immigrants. While the Dutch settled New York, Germans migrated to Pennsylvania. At the same time, Swedes were settling in Delaware and Scots were residing in North Carolina.
For people whose ancestors came searching for freedom of religion, we were not very tolerant. Quakers, Presbyterians, Anglicans, Catholics and Puritans were more likely to battle than to blend. They not only did not see eye to eye, they could be provoked to fight tooth and nail!
Moreover, each colony had its own territorial interests. Thirteen separate colonial governments did not always appreciate the preferences of the others.
So that’s why we say it was a miracle they came together and agreed to declare their independence. They formed an army consisting of ragtag citizen-soldiers from north and south. Uniting under a general from Virginia — George Washington — they achieved victory over the world’s mightiest fighting force at the time.
It took more than military skill and strategy to win the war. Perhaps that’s why, as we celebrate Independence Day, the ancient Scripture comes to mind: “Some trust in chariots and some in horses, but we trust in the name of the lord our God” (Psalm 20:7 NIV).
— The Rev. Ron McClung, a former pastor of Owosso Wesleyan Church and former assistant general secretary for the denomination, is retired and resides in Owosso.
