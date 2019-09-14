GAINES TWP. — The Gaines United Methodist Church is gearing up its 150th anniversary celebration.
At 1 p.m. Oct. 5, they’ll be turning back the clock to celebrate 1869-style with old-fashioned games from the period, horse-drawn wagon rides, an antique quilt show, and more.
In addition, there will be a cornerstone dedication at 4 p.m., a potluck at 5 p.m. and a gospel concert at 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 6, the worship service will be an enactment of what it would have been like 150 years ago. Sunday events include the pastor’s arrival in a carriage at 10:45 a.m.
“We hope everyone can come out and experience a little bit of what life was like 150 years ago. It’s going to be a great event for all ages,” said Harriet Markley-Weeks, a longtime church member.
“For some of us, this sesquicentennial is a celebration of our own history,” Markley-Weeks said.
Some of the church members have roots that go back to the beginning.
“This has been my church since the day I was born. It’s home. A little gem tucked away in the corner of Genesee county, and its got a big wide-open door,” Markley-Weeks said.
In 1869, the year Gaines UMC opened its doors, the first transcontinental railroad was completed.
For Gaines UMC, the focus to serve its community hasn’t changed.
“We’re right in there, getting our hands dirty to help those that need it. We aren’t a big congregation, but we are mighty,” UMC pastor Barb Benjamin said.
The church hosts a free community dinner once a month, brings meals to those in need, works with the local school to provide school supplies and after school activities, and serves the community through a variety of clean up and building projects.
“We’re looking forward to the next 150 years and how we’ll continue to help our community,” Benjamin said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.