“The only constant in life,” said the Greek philosopher Heraclitus, “is change.”
Isn’t it the truth? It seems everything has changed. Compared to what? Compared to the “normal.”
Remember “normal?” That’s what we called life before COVID-19.
Buying groceries has changed. Most people wear masks as they push their shopping carts up and down the aisles. Most products are back on the shelves after the initial whirlwind of shopping that wiped many shelves clean of items we considered essential.
Eating in restaurants has changed. A few weeks ago, it was impossible because the restaurants were closed, except for takeout meals. My wife and I ate in a restaurant the other day, serviced by a mask-wearing waiter, separated from other diners by prudent social distancing.
High school commencements have changed. Many have been canceled. Some are being held virtually. Others are creative with drive-by/drive-through celebrations. Still others have been postponed until a safer time, when in-person celebrations can occur.
Weddings have changed. Some have been postponed. Many are still being held, but with limited live participation by immediate family and the wedding party. Some are live-streamed so others can see and hear the ceremony.
Maybe you feel like the king of Siam in “The King and I.” He said, “What was so was so. What was not was not. But now — is a puzzlement!”
Change is not necessarily bad. Astronaut James Irwin said, “You might think going to the moon was the most scientific project ever but they literally ‘threw us’ in the direction of the moon. We had to adjust our course every 10 minutes and landed only inside 50 feet of the 500-mile radius of our target.”
Here’s some good news: God has not changed. He is still holy, just, merciful, and loving. His love for you and me is no less today than it was the day you were born. He said through the prophet, “I the Lord do not change” (Malachi 3:6 NIV).
He is the constant you can depend on in this season of change.
— The Rev. Ron McClung, a former pastor of Owosso Wesleyan Church, now living in Indianapolis, Indiana, currently serves as associate general secretary for the denomination.
