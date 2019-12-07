Several years ago, Hollywood came out with a blockbuster movie about the Dec. 7, 1941, Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.
It featured, albeit as fiction, the lives of some of the military men who were involved, as well as their relationships. It was, in part, a love story as well as a war story.
Many viewers liked the movie. It made almost $200 million at the box office. They were impressed with what seemed to be realistic battle scenes. But, not everyone liked it.
One reviewer said, “Pearl Harbor is a blockheaded, hollow-hearted industrial enterprise.” Another said, “The effect of watching (it) is indistinguishable from having a large, pointy lump of rock dropped on your head.”
Whether the movie did justice to the actual battle or not, the bombing of Pearl Harbor jolted the United States from a position of watching the war from the sidelines to getting involved. When President Franklin D. Roosevelt addressed the American people on Dec. 8, he called the previous day “a date which will live in infamy.” Within an hour after the speech, Congress declared war on Japan, plunging the United States into World War II.
Naturally, this affected the Christmas season of 1941 and the next three Christmas seasons, as our men and women in uniform engaged the enemy.
Not every Christmas season finds us at war, but every Christmas finds families separated as soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines serve in far-flung regions. The song, “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” gripped many hearts when Bing Crosby recorded it in 1943 in the midst of World War II. It was a reminder then and now of those who are separated from loved ones in the service of their country.
Peace is a rare commodity. The angels announced, “On earth peace, goodwill toward men” (Luke 2:14 KJV). That only happens when the Christ of Christmas brings his peace into our hearts. I hope you will be open to the peace of his presence all through this season and beyond.
— The Rev. Ron McClung, a former pastor of Owosso Wesleyan Church, now living in Indianapolis, Indiana, currently serves as associate general secretary for the denomination.
