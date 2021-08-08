Read any good books lately? Summer is traditionally a good time for reading.
A few years ago, my wife and I got involved in our local library’s summer reading program. The library’s adult division encouraged patrons to read as much as possible and even gave us a way to track our books and number of pages read throughout the summer. We both read enough to qualify for a free book bag the library was giving as an incentive to those who reached a certain reading level. We became eligible for a drawing, and I even won a $25 gift card.
With or without external incentives, reading is a great way to spend your time. With so many options available to us, however, reading sometimes gets lost in the shuffle. After having seen a movie based on a book I read, I decided I liked the pictures that formed in my head while reading better than the pictures on the screen!
With so many books available, of course, one must be selective. I hope you include some time with the Bible as part of your summer reading program. The Bible is timeless. Containing 66 books, it was written over a period of 1600 years by 40 different human authors. Yet, its truths never grow old.
Who can improve on the Twenty-third Psalm? Multitudes through the centuries have found comfort in the assurance of the ancient writer’s words. Penned by a shepherd, who saw a parallel between the way he provided for his sheep and the way God cares for us, his words have given quiet contentment to many in an otherwise hectic life.
No one has produced a better essay on love than the apostle Paul who wrote about it in 1 Corinthians 13. And when the wise man advised, “Get wisdom. Though it cost all you have, get understanding” (Proverbs 4:7 NIV), there is no better place to find such wisdom than on the pages of the Bible.
It’s not too late to include the Scriptures in your summer reading program.
— The Rev. Ron McClung, a former pastor of Owosso Wesleyan Church and former assistant general secretary for the denomination, is retired and resides in Owosso.
