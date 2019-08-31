Several years ago, I heard John Maxwell tell about his nephew Troy, who came to live with John and his wife Margaret shortly after finishing college. The young man, who was blessed with a strong work ethic, was ambitious and wanted to be successful.
He asked John for any advice as he took a new job with a mortgage company. John had three recommendations for him.
n He should do more than was expected of him every day. Coming to work thirty minutes early, eating lunch in half the allotted time, and working an extra half hour at the close of the day would surely get the attention of his supervisor.
n John recommended he do something to help others every day. Doing so would result in adding value to his co-workers and strengthen the team.
n John also suggested he go the extra mile for the boss. By making an appointment with the boss and assuring him he was willing to do anything extra that might need to be done, it would show the boss he was willing to work hard, even if it meant extra work after hours or on the weekend.
John went on to tell us Troy took his advice and advanced quickly. By the time he turned thirty, he had become a vice-president in the organization.
The wise man warned those who were lazy. “A little sleep, a little slumber, a little folding of the hands to rest,” he cautioned, “and poverty will come on you like a bandit and scarcity like an armed man.”
On the other hand, the wise man observed, “the ant … has no commander, no overseer or ruler, yet it stores its provisions in summer and gathers its food at harvest” (Proverbs 6:7-11).
Wise persons will rouse from their slumber and apply themselves to the tasks at hand. Like the ant, they will become self-starters and need no nudging from the boss.
On this Labor Day weekend, be glad for the opportunity to work and make an honest contribution to society.
— The Rev. Ron McClung, a former pastor of Owosso Wesleyan Church, now living in Indianapolis, Indiana, currently serves as associate general secretary for the denomination.
