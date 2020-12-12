Henrietta Haas was born in Vienna, Austria, in 1929. The Nazis began exerting influence in Austria, and it became especially difficult for those who were Jewish, like the Haas family. For their own safety, they emigrated to the United States in the 1930s. Henrietta graduated high school, studied retailing in college, and earned a master’s degree in library science.
She married Monroe Millstein who was in retail sales, selling women’s outerwear. Meanwhile, Henrietta took a job as librarian at an elementary school. She saved all she could, and in 1972, she encouraged her husband to buy a former factory outlet in Burlington, New Jersey. She even gave her $75,000 savings to assist in the purchase.
Initially, they sold coats and jackets, but to be less dependent on seasonal trade, they added other items, like shoes, linens, baby items, and gifts. In 1975, they expanded by opening another store on Long Island. They persuaded Millstein’s son Lazer to manage the store, with the condition that he be closed on Saturday, his Sabbath. By opening on Sunday, unusual then, the store attracted a great deal of trade.
By 1983, they had 31 locations and decided to go public. So, the Burlington Coat Factory was purchased by the Bain Capital Partners for $2.06 billion. Not bad for an initial investment of $75,000.
People depend on outerwear to remain warm and comfortable. As David Jeremiah pointed out, it was no different two thousand years ago, when Jesus was born in Bethlehem. The angels told the shepherds, “You will find the Babe wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger” (Luke 2:12 KJV).
“Swaddling clothes” is a term you hardly hear anymore. It’s an old practice of wrapping infants tightly in blankets. Most of the world of that day did not notice the baby born in humble circumstances. But his birth, life, death, and resurrection made it possible for you and me to have eternal life. And millions have benefitted from his gracious provisions.
Not a bad investment for a Baby who started in swaddling clothes.
— The Rev. Ron McClung, a former pastor of Owosso Wesleyan Church, now living in Indianapolis, Indiana, currently serves as the assistant general secretary for the denomination.
