Jayson Gonzalez loves Krispy Kreme doughnuts. The problem: There hasn’t been a Krispy Kreme store in Minnesota for 11 years.
However, Jayson, an enterprising college student, created a Facebook business page called Krispy Kreme Run Minnesota. He promised to drive hundreds of miles to Krispy Kreme shops in Iowa and bring back the doughnuts to the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
Customers were thrilled, some buying $100 worth of doughnuts at a time. But it all changed recently when Jayson received a call from a Krispy Kreme branch telling him he had to shut down his operation.
Jayson had a great attitude: “It is kind of upsetting that I had to stop but it is what it is. One opportunity closes, another one will open. That’s kind of the way I look at it.”
But then he got a call from Krispy Kreme headquarters offering to make him an authorized third-party seller. They wanted to make sure he represented the brand well, maintained their high product quality standards and complied with regulatory concerns to protect both Jayson and the company.
They also wanted to help him reach his goal of finishing college debt free. So, when he resumes his business, they will donate 500 dozen doughnuts.
Jayson succeeded because he observed that business adage: “Find a need and fill it.” Do people “need” Krispy Kremes? Opinions on that might vary. But he did strike a chord.
Here’s another adage we might consider: “Find a hurt and heal it.”
You may not be an entrepreneur who lives for opportunities to sell a product. But all of us, with a little compassion, can look for hurts around us to heal. It isn’t complicated. It starts with caring. And a smile. Denis Waitley said, “A smile is the light in your window that tells others that there is a caring, sharing person inside.”
Apostle Paul challenged Timothy: “Guard what has been entrusted to your care” (1 Timothy 6:21 NIV). Maybe that includes the warm smile and caring attitude God has entrusted you to share with others.
— The Rev. Ron McClung, a former pastor of Owosso Wesleyan Church, now living in Indianapolis, Indiana, currently serves as associate general secretary for the denomination.
