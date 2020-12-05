We were homeless; fortunately, it was just for 24 hours or so.
We sold our house in Indiana and did not close on our home in Michigan until approximately 24 hours later.
When I sadly told someone we were homeless, they said, “Well, at least you have no debt.” That too only lasted about 24 hours.
I am fortunate that we can speak about being homeless in a lighthearted way. The fact is more than half a million people in America are homeless, according to the National Alliance to End Homelessness. Thank God for homeless shelters and missions who minister to them with compassion, providing lodging and meals.
I wonder if Joseph and Mary felt homeless that dark night so many years ago, when Mary was on the verge of giving birth and “there was no room for them in the inn” at Bethlehem (Luke 2:7 KJV). The couple had traveled from Nazareth to Bethlehem because of the required registration for taxation purposes, decreed by Caesar Augustus, the Roman emperor.
Their quarters in the stable were temporary. After the shepherds came to see the Christ Child and by the time the Wise Men visited (see Matthew 2), they were lodging in a house. But then Joseph was warned in a dream to flee to Egypt to escape the wrath of Herod, who heard that a “king of the Jews” was born in the area. Herod could tolerate no rival, so he gave orders that all the male children in the vicinity of Bethlehem should be killed.
So Joseph and Mary and the Child Jesus sojourned in Egypt until it was safe for them to return to Nazareth, where Jesus grew up.
Fortunately our “homelessness” was temporary. Jesus, throughout his life, “had no place to lay his head” (Luke 9:58 NIV). Yet today he invites “all who are weary” to come to him, where we can find rest (Matthew 11:28 NIV).
During this Advent season, I hope you will meditate on the one who always makes us feel at home.
— The Rev. Ron McClung, a former pastor of Owosso Wesleyan Church, now living in Indianapolis, Indiana, currently serves as the assistant general secretary for the denomination.
