Some clever man said, “I’m not afraid of work; I can sit right down beside it and go to sleep.”
Robert Frost observed, “The world is full of willing people, some willing to work, the others willing to let them.”
Work has gotten a bad rap. I have known people who hated their jobs, or at best, tolerated what they had to do day in and day out.
Consequently, they took no joy in their work, except for the paycheck, and lived for weekends, holidays, and vacations.
Some have pointed out that we’re not supposed to enjoy work. “Look at what God told Adam in the beginning,” they say, referring to Genesis 3:17-19, in which God told the first man, “Cursed is the ground because of you; through painful toil you will eat food from it all the days of your life. It will produce thorns and thistles for you … By the sweat of your brow you will eat your food until you return to the ground, since from it you were taken.”
“So, see!” say the miserable workers, “Work was meant to be hard, troublesome toil all the days of our lives!”
They forget that the passage from Genesis 3 was a result of Adam’s sin.
This was not God’s original intention. An earlier passage says, “God took the man and put him in the Garden of Eden to work it and take care of it” (Gen. 2:15 NIV).
So work in a setting of paradise was originally intended to be positive, a fulfilling use of one’s energy and passion. Work can certainly be hard, even challenging, but that’s what our physical and mental muscles were made for — to be used in ways that are personally satisfying and a benefit to humankind.
So on this Labor Day weekend, don’t begrudge your work. Embrace it.
And if you’re really fortunate, perhaps you will find, as Harvey Mackay was fond of saying, “something you love to do,” in which case, “you’ll never have to work another day in your life.”
— The Rev. Ron McClung, a former pastor of Owosso Wesleyan Church, now living in Indianapolis, Indiana, currently serves as associate general secretary for the denomination.
