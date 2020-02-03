Little February, the smallest of months, breaks out of its shell of inferiority every four years, puffs itself up and bursts at the seams, producing an extra day.
This year, being a Leap Year, it will take us an extra 24 hours to plow through this month, which frequently inundates us with the cold white stuff, that we literally have to plow through. You can tell I’m excited — I ended a sentence with a preposition, which is something you’re never supposed to end a sentence with. But just for good measure, I did it again.
Seriously, there’s a lot about February to celebrate — and we do. There’s Valentine’s Day on the 14th, Abraham Lincoln’s birthday on the 12th, and George Washington’s birthday on the 22nd. However, the federal government couldn’t stand for us to celebrate two presidents in one month, so they decided to name the third Monday as Presidents Day, and encourage us to get all the presidential celebration over at once.
February is special for another reason. My mother was born Feb. 21, 1906. But then Carol’s mother was also born Feb. 21, seven years later. And then, just to keep it in the family, our oldest grandson, Christopher, was born 75 years later Feb. 21.
Oh, and we mustn’t forget to note that Feb. 2 is Groundhog Day. The legend goes that if he sees his shadow, we will have six more weeks of winter. There’s also the danger, this year, that he may see footballs flying through the air, since Feb. 2 is also Super Bowl Sunday.
Well, I’ve probably already given February too much attention, given its small stature.
But before I’m finished, let me lay aside my foolish rantings and recommend that we treat every day, regardless of the month, with careful attention. Each day is a “day the Lord has made; let us rejoice and be glad in it” (Psalm 118:24 NIV). Start today and don’t waste a day. Take every opportunity to rejoice in the goodness of the Lord.
— The Rev. Ron McClung, a former pastor of Owosso Wesleyan Church, now living in Indianapolis, Indiana, currently serves as associate general secretary for the denomination.
