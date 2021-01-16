Martin Luther King Jr. had a message more than six decades ago that is especially relevant to us today.
Speaking in a church one Sunday morning in 1957, he dealt with the temptation to retaliate against society over racism.
Resisting that temptation, he said, “How do you go about loving your enemies?” He answered his own question while addressing the congregation at Dexter Avenue Baptist Church in Montgomery, Alabama: “Begin with yourself… . When the opportunity presents itself for you to defeat your enemy, that is the time which you must not do it.”
He went on to quote from Jesus’ words: “Love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you, and pray for them which despitefully use you … that ye may be the children of your Father which is in heaven” (Matthew 5:44-45 KJV).
What a timely word for our generation. Our country has been deeply divided over this past year. As if the COVID-19 pandemic itself was not bad enough, we have argued over how to behave during it, how to treat it, and how to prevent it.
Even now, with vaccines being rolled out, I hear criticism that they are not being made available fast enough. If there’s an argument to be made, we’ll find it. If there’s a criticism to be leveled, we jump on it.
I don’t even want to get into the political fray, with its deep divisions. Without taking sides, I think we can all agree that we’d be better off to dial down the rhetoric, speak a little softer, and use reason instead of emotion.
What would happen if we took the apostle Paul’s advice seriously to become ministers of reconciliation? Paul said God “reconciled us to himself through Christ and gave us the ministry of reconciliation” (2 Corinthians 5:18 NIV).
You don’t know where to begin? Take King’s advice. Start with yourself. If you’re not ready to love your enemy, at least can you begin not to hate? It’s a place to start.
— The Rev. Ron McClung, a former pastor of Owosso Wesleyan Church and former assistant general secretary for the denomination, is retired and resides in Owosso.
