Owosso, MI (48867)

Today

Some sleet or freezing rain possible early. Cloudy with rain and snow this morning changing to all rain for the afternoon. High 39F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with a few snow showers after midnight. Low 22F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Higher wind gusts possible.