OWOSSO — “Lifting Our Praise” will be the theme of Mike Reath and Lynn Webster Sunday at the Trinity United Methodist Church at 11:15 a.m. worship service.
The church is located at 720 S. Shiawassee St.
A combination of familiar songs and newer songs will be shared. A donation will be accepted, and the public is invited to attend, according to the Rev. Stephanie Glygroff.
