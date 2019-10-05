OWOSSO TWP. — An outdoor meditation gathering is planned at 11 a.m. Sunday at the DeVries Nature Conservancy, 2635 N. M-52.
The event includes a walk in the woods, stops for spiritual reflection and a discussion based on questions of faith from participants.
Refreshments will be provided. Child care is available.
In case of rain, the event will take place at Redeemer Lutheran Church, just south of the conservancy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.