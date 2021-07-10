One of my favorite Bible verses is Psalm 118:24: “This is the day the Lord has made. We will rejoice and be glad in it.”
Do you suppose God intends for us to look at every day like that? What about the day you lose your job? How can that possibly be a day God has made?
Leo managed a shoe store. I stopped to see him one day and he told me how bad business had been.
We prayed that God would bless him and help his sales to increase. I told him that in addition to prayer, God expects us to work hard and work smart.
A few days later, he called me. His district manager had informed him he was fired! It didn’t seem like a day God had made.
After several weeks of unemployment, he decided to take up welding. Months later he said, “Getting fired was the best thing that ever happened to me. Now I have no pressure like I did in the shoe store. I can leave my work at work.”
Jerry might also question if every day was a day God had made.
A larger company took over the company he worked for and decided a younger man could do his job managing engineers for lower wages.
Sixty years old, he looked a long time for a job. He and his wife took their savings and bought a floral shop. An artistic person, she made beautiful flower arrangements and he delivered them.
One day he met with an accountant in the basement, surrounded by cobwebs, and working at a rough table. He began to chuckle.
The accountant asked why he was laughing. He said, “Not long ago I had a beautiful office with a mahogany desk and credenza. Now I look at the dirt and the cobwebs, but I’ve never been happier.”
The accountant said, “I wish I were you.”
The short term may look dismal. But take a longer look and you may just agree: this really is the day God has made!
— The Rev. Ron McClung, a former pastor of Owosso Wesleyan Church and former assistant general secretary for the denomination, is retired and resides in Owosso.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.