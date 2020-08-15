Abert Einstein became famous because of a formula he wrote. Obviously, research, careful observation, and massive analysis went into constructing the formula.
We know it as the theory of relativity, or E=mc2, which means a quantity of energy is equal to a quantity of mass, times the speed of light squared.
To most of us, that’s still not very clear.
But rather than getting sidetracked on a complicated explanation, I wonder if you are aware that something else Einstein wrote also received a great deal of attention and became worth a lot of money.
On a lecture tour in Japan, he was staying at the Imperial Hotel in Tokyo when a bellhop delivered a message to his room.
When Einstein could not find any coins for a tip, he took a piece of hotel stationery and jotted two sentences in German and added his signature, which he gave to the bellhop instead of a tip. He suggested what he wrote — actually on two pieces of paper — might someday be worth something.
Years later, a relative of the bellhop took the notes to an auction house in Jerusalem. They predicted the two items might go for $10,000 or less. Instead, the notes sold for a combined $1.8 million.
Any way you slice it, that’s valuable advice.
What did Einstein write? The second note, while true, was not terribly profound — “Where there’s a will, there’s a way.” But the first is worth pondering: “A calm and modest life brings more happiness than the pursuit of success combined with constant restlessness.”
The prophet Isaiah recorded something similar: “In quietness and confidence shall be your strength” (Isa. 30:15 KJV). Quietly, serenely trusting in the Lord is a happy way to live.
Your words and mine will probably never bring a million-dollar bid at an auction. But your words are nevertheless valuable.
For instance, a word of encouragement to a discouraged person can be priceless.
A kind word can make all the difference.
Don’t underestimate the power — and the value — of your words.
