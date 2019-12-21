David Jeremiah, a pastor in southern California, tells in one of his books about being introduced as the speaker at a Bible conference.
The leader of the conference, Tory Johnson, said: “We are very fortunate today to have with us a man who represents much of the Old Testament. He is a prophet by the name of Jeremiah, and he is also a shepherd and king by the name of David. But it is truly too bad that in this New Testament age, he doesn’t have any link with the New Testament scriptures.”
Whereupon Dr. Jeremiah stood and told him his full name is David “Paul” Jeremiah. From that day, whenever Tory Johnson saw Jeremiah, he called him by his full name — David Paul Jeremiah. The only other person who ever did that was his mother when he was in trouble.
Names are significant because they often reflect something our parents had in mind when they named us. It is not unusual for a baby to be named after someone in the family. Sometimes a name is handed down for generations, and while the first offspring is “William Jr.,” others are referred to as “William III” or “William IV” and so forth.
The name of Jesus, given to him by his parents at birth, was a common name among Hebrew families. “Jesus” in the New Testament is the same as “Joshua” in the Old Testament. Bernard of Clairvaux, who lived in the 12th century, wrote the words to “Jesus, the Very Thought of Thee.” He wrote, “No voice can sing, No heart can frame, Nor can the memory find A sweeter sound than Thy blest name, O Savior of mankind.”
At the risk of being repetitious, I remind us why his name is important: “Because he will save his people from their sins” (Matthew 1:21 NIV).
How wonderful that you and I can be saved from our sins, all because the baby Jesus, who was born in Bethlehem, grew up to be our savior. That’s reason to rejoice during this Advent season.
— The Rev. Ron McClung, a former pastor of Owosso Wesleyan Church, now living in Indianapolis, Indiana, currently serves as associate general secretary for the denomination.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.