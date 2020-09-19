Gary Sinise is an actor who rose to national fame when he took on the role of “Lieutenant Dan” in the 1994 movie, Forest Gump. In the motion picture, Forest Gump rescued Gary Sinise’s character in Vietnam, but later in the movie, Lieutenant Dan showed up in a wheelchair, having lost his legs in combat.
When Sinise was invited to visit soldiers in Iraq, the first soldier he met said, “Hey, Lieutenant Dan, you got legs!” As other soldiers kept calling him “Lieutenant Dan,” he realized they did not know his real name, so he just went with it. He later formed “Lieutenant Dan’s Band,” which has played for many groups of service men and women all around the world.
Once on an overseas trip, the entertainers boarded a big C-130 military transport plane where they sat on two long lines of foldable seats, facing each other from either side of the airplane. To Sinise’s right sat a man who wore a button on his shirt bearing a photo of two young men, one a New York City police officer, and the other, an FDNY firefighter. They struck up a conversation, and Sinise learned the man wasn’t an entertainer. The two young men were his sons, both of whom had died on 9/11. He was there because he wanted the troops overseas to know that America supported them.
The man carried a chunk of rock. He showed it to Sinise and passed it to him so he could feel it. It felt like any old piece of rubble. Sinise asked him what it was all about, why he was carrying this extra weight.
The man swallowed once, twice, then his eyes grew wet. He whispered hoarsely, “It’s a piece of the World Trade Center.”
Earlier this month, we observed the 19th anniversary of 9/11, because there are some things we don’t ever want to forget. “Remember” is an oft-repeated command in Scripture because human nature is prone to forget. Hopefully, if we truly remember, we won’t be so apt to repeat.
— The Rev. Ron McClung, a former pastor of Owosso Wesleyan Church, now living in Indianapolis, Indiana, currently serves as associate general secretary for the denomination.
