Seeing the voyage of the New Shepard rocket carrying Jeff Bezos’ spacecraft more than 66 miles high Tuesday brought back memories of earlier space flights.
It came on the 52nd anniversary of Neil Armstrong’s becoming the first man on the moon.
The New Shepard rocket is named after Alan Shepard, America’s first man in space. Unlike this week’s flight, Shepard’s spacecraft climbed 116.5 miles, and lasted 15 minutes, compared to a little over 10 minutes for the Bezos flight. Upon return, Shepard landed in the Atlantic Ocean. The Bezos group landed in the Texas desert.
After Shepard’s flight in May 1961, reporters asked him what he thought about while sitting atop a rocket, waiting for liftoff. He replied, “That every part of this ship was built by the lowest bidder.”
Shepard’s career includes a great comeback. Healthy enough to take his flight in 1961, he was grounded in 1963 because of Ménière’s disease, an inner-ear ailment causing extreme dizziness, nausea and tinnitus.
It was corrected surgically in 1969, and Shepard came back to command the Apollo 14 mission in 1971, allowing him to become the fifth and oldest man to walk on the moon.
As Shepard’s career seemed doomed by a physical problem, the prodigal son, whose story is told in Luke Chapter 15, faced a doomed future because of a spiritual crisis, involving many poor decisions.
Shepard’s career took a positive turn when he found a surgical solution.
The prodigal son, forced by hunger to eat the same husks eaten by the pigs he tended, took a positive turn when he admitted his mistakes and returned home. Having wasted the inheritance given to him earlier by his father, he had no reason to think he would be accepted. So, he returned, offering to be a servant, not a son.
Like our heavenly Father, his earthly father was willing to forgive and welcome him back to the family.
Have you strayed from your heavenly Father’s care? He is willing to forgive and restore you upon your return.
— The Rev. Ron McClung, a former pastor of Owosso Wesleyan Church and former assistant general secretary for the denomination, is retired and resides in Owosso.
