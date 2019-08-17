I came across a couple of quotations recently that didn’t exactly fill me with joy and confidence.
William Pitt, who served two terms as prime minister of Great Britain in the late 18th and early 19th century, was considered to be a great statesman. Yet late in life he said, “There is scarcely anything around us but ruin and despair.”
Nearly half a century later, Arthur Wellesley, first Duke of Wellington, who also served twice as prime minister, said on his deathbed, “I thank God I shall be spared from seeing the consummation of ruin that is gathering about us in this world.”
If you focus on the negative things in this world, you too may feel like uttering a similar statement of defeat and pessimism.
But that’s a dismal way to live. Another viewpoint on life is to say as the psalmist did: “This is the day the Lord has made; we will rejoice and be glad in it” (Psalm 118:24 NKJV). And just think: God gives you a new one every morning. Twenty-four fresh hours to make a difference.
Gary Thomas wrote about the trees on the western slope of the Cascades in Washington state. Some of them are seven hundred years old. Just imagine. In a normal forest, a lightning-initiated fire might strike every 50 years or so. But in the Cascades, the forests are so wet that lightning causes relatively few fires. Consequently, the trees have longer to grow.
You and I are subject to the chances and changes of life, just as everyone is. Problems come, sicknesses occur, tragedies happen. But you and I can be resilient, if we treat each day as a new opportunity to grow. If we allow God’s grace to saturate us and we face each day drenched with a spirit of gratitude and optimism, we will be less likely to be devastated by the lightning strikes of misfortune.
So join me in saying it daily: “This is the day the Lord has made; we will rejoice and be glad in it.”
— The Rev. Ron McClung, a former pastor of Owosso Wesleyan Church, now living in Indianapolis, Indiana, currently serves as associate general secretary for the denomination.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.