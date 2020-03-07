DURAND — Christ-based nondenominational programs Trail Life USA and American Heritage Girl will meet from 6:45 to 8 p.m. Monday nights at the Durand Church of the Nazarene, 9725 E. Monroe Road.
Each group is a faith-based, scout type program, with an opportunity in badge programs, service projects, leadership opportunities and outdoor experiences.
Membership is open to those age 6 and up.
For more information about Trail Life USA, contact Chad Hadfield at (989) 494-8732.
For more information about American Heritage Girl, contact Amy Black at (989) 413-4465.
