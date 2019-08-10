OWOSSO — Owosso residents, the Rev. Deb Grazier (pastor of Owosso’s First Congregational Church) and Mike Bassett (deacon at St. George Orthodox Church in Flint), have joined together to offer the community a travel opportunity.
They will lead a trip to Jerusalem in February 2020, with possible extensions to Jordan and Egypt.
Today many thousands of pilgrims visit the Holy Land each year. Travel will be in climate controlled buses, with guides.
Further information about this trip is available from Grazier (989-277-4943) or Bassett (989-627-9580).
