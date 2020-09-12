Nine-year-old Russell Capper had a great idea. Why not have a day to honor grandparents? He believed in it so much that he wrote a letter to President Richard Nixon, suggesting a National Grandparents Day.
The president’s personal secretary, Rose Mary Woods, wrote back on June 12, 1969, thanking Russell and explaining the president ordinarily issued proclamations designating certain days only in response to a resolution by Congress authorizing him to do so.
Fast forward to President Jimmy Carter’s administration when Congress approved legislation requesting the president to issue “a proclamation designating the first Sunday of September after Labor Day of each year as National Grandparents Day.’” President Carter signed the proclamation on Aug. 3, 1978, and it was observed for the first time in 1979.
Recently, I became aware of a worship song being used by many churches, called “The Blessing.” It begins with the words of Moses in Numbers 6:24-26, when he instructed Aaron, the high priest, on how to bless the people of Israel. Aaron and his sons were to say:
“The Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make his face shine on you and be gracious to you; the Lord turn his face toward you and give you peace.”
The song, written by Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes, and others, goes on to include a six-fold “Amen,” followed by these words: “May his favor be upon you and a thousand generations, And your family and their children and their children and their children.” If I counted correctly, that includes great-grandchildren and beyond.
Those lyrics resonate with many people, but especially with grandparents. Grandparents who are people of faith want above all else for their children and grandchildren and succeeding generations to be people of faith. Not just a nominal faith – in name only – but a heart-felt faith that gives loving and serving God top priority in one’s life.
As we honor grandparents this weekend, we also think about succeeding generations. It only takes one generation to “drop the ball.” Let’s communicate the faith to every generation.
— The Rev. Ron McClung, a former pastor of Owosso Wesleyan Church, now living in Indianapolis, Indiana, currently serves as associate general secretary for the denomination.
