Bruce Thielemann suggested that Christianity is the only major religion that is immersed in music. Does any other religion have the variety and beauty of songs, hymns, and anthems that Christianity does?
While many beloved Christmas carols are very old, some more recent songs have become modern classics. For instance, hundreds of artists across multiple genres have recorded “Mary, Did You Know?”
When Mark Lowry wrote the lyrics in 1984, it was part of the script for a church Christmas play. In the following years, he looked for the right musical setting for the song.
In 1991, after joining the Gaither Vocal Band, he showed the lyrics to Buddy Greene, a southern gospel songwriter. Greene penned the music, and Michael English, a fellow member of the band, was the first to record it.
The lyrics include: “Mary, did you know that your baby boy will one day walk on water?” Some criticize such lyrics, saying they lack scriptural or theological depth. Some say it treats Mary like a clueless child.
Lowry says, “I just tried to put into words the unfathomable. I started thinking of the questions I would have for her if I were to sit down and have coffee with Mary.”
My wife and I, reflecting on 58-plus years of marriage, have said things like, “When we were first married, did you imagine we would go the places we went, see the things we saw, and do the things we did?” We have a sense of awe at the way our lives have unfolded.
Maybe, after the shepherds left and Mary “pondered … all these things … in her heart” (Luke 2:19 NIV), she thought about the possibilities. But did she comprehend all the lame who would walk, the blind who would see, the deaf who would hear, and the lives that would change as a result of her Son’s ministry?
It’s a great question to ponder on this first weekend of Advent.
I certainly never dreamed, when I began writing this weekly article 34 years ago this weekend, that I would still be doing it in 2021!
— The Rev. Ron McClung, a former pastor of Owosso Wesleyan Church and former assistant general secretary for the denomination, is retired and resides in Owosso.
