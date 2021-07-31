Here we are at the end of July, and do you get the feeling that summer is rapidly slipping away from us? Some may be wondering, “Where has summer gone?”
Many students have less than three weeks of summer left before school starts! Teachers have even less free time remaining before they plunge back into their responsibilities.
Have you enjoyed some vacation time yet? Be careful not to let the time slip by so subtly that suddenly summer is over and vacation opportunities are gone.
If you have not taken your vacation yet, let me just remind you that you need some time away from your duties. H. B. London Jr. once said, “Your family deserves to spend loving quality time with you. If you fail to guard these sacred moments, other ‘obligations’ will rob them from you.”
It’s true! When I was busy with a full-time pastoral career or church administration responsibilities, it was easy to say, “I really can’t afford to take the time away. Too many important things need to be done.”
However, what will it cost you not to take some time away? How will your productivity suffer if you don’t get away for a while? People with families, especially with children, need to remind themselves how quickly the years pass and suddenly they’re not children any more. It’s easy to miss out on those formative years.
One day Jesus said to his disciples, “Come with me by yourselves to a quiet place and get some rest. So they went away by themselves in a boat to a solitary place” (Mark 6:31-32).
A friend went to the doctor and after an examination and tests, the doctor said, “You need more water in your diet. You just need more water.”
My friend said, “I agree. I would like lots of water, especially with a boat on it and a fishing pole in my hand.”
He understood the need for getting away to a quiet place, and enjoying a change of pace.
What are your plans for getting away?
— The Rev. Ron McClung, a former pastor of Owosso Wesleyan Church and former assistant general secretary for the denomination, is retired and resides in Owosso.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.