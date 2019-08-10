CARLAND — The Carland Zion Brethren in Christ Church, 6001 W. Juddville Road, is hosting a presentation with Chris and Kara at 7 p.m. Aug. 18.
The couple have been serving in Madrid, Spain, since 2010.
Chris has a job as a high school chemistry, physics and math teacher; and Kara has a job as a choir director.
These jobs provide connections with the people around them and help them to walk with people in their journeys in life.
The couple also serve and help people in discipleship relationships, host small groups in their home, and help empower the church to grow in Spain.
Along with their two young children, they open their home and entertain as a way to share their lives and relationship with God in authentic ways.
“Chris and Kara are excited to share some of the stories of how God is transforming lives in beautiful ways,” the church said in a press release.
If you have any question feel free to visit the church’s Facebook page or call (989) 725-7810.
