JUDDVILLE — The Juddville United Methodist Church, 3907 N. Durand Road, has announced several events this month.
At 10 a.m. Oct. 13, there is a coffee hour before church service. The public is welcome. Services are at 11 a.m.
Oct. 20 is Laity Sunday. Bill Blanchett and Waynette Topolski will conduct the service. After the service, there will be a potluck in the fellowship hall. At 1 p.m. is a concert with the Jenrows.
From 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 26 is a public trunk or treat.
There will be games and crafts as well as snacks in the church basement.
More information, call Juddville UMC at (810) 638-7498 or email juddvilleunitedmethodistchurch@hotmail.com.
