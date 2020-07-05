I understand that some people want to tear down certain statues and monuments that are offensive because of what they represent.
But getting rid of some statues does not mean we should get rid of all statues.
Some are symbols that remind us of our history.
Woodrow Wilson, our 28th president, commented, “A nation which does not remember what it was yesterday does not know what it is today, nor what it is trying to do. We are trying to do a futile thing if we do not know where we have come from or what we have been about.”
The signers of the Declaration of Independence knew what signing might cost them. On the eve of the signing, John Adams wrote to his wife Abigail, “I am well aware of the toil, and blood, and treasure, that it will cost to maintain this declaration, and support and defend these states; yet, through all the gloom I can see the rays of light and glory. I can see that the end is worth more than all the means.”
Yet the light and glory were far into the future.
The reality facing the signers was stark.
King George had ordered his soldiers to find the fifty-six men who signed the Declaration and execute them all.
In fact, British soldiers were just miles away from the residences of some of the New York signers on the day they signed the document.
Yet “with a firm reliance on the protection of Divine Providence,” they signed, pledging “their lives, their fortunes, their sacred honor.”
John Adams wrote to his descendants: “You will never know how much it has cost my generation to preserve your freedom. I hope you will make good use of it.”
On this Independence Day weekend, it’s our turn to make good use of the freedom we enjoy.
One of the ways we can do this is to acknowledge afresh the Divine Providence on whom they relied.
As citizens who make up the nation, remember that “blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord” (Psalm 33:12).
— The Rev. Ron McClung, a former pastor of Owosso Wesleyan Church, now living in Indianapolis, Indiana, currently serves as associate general secretary for the denomination.
