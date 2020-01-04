Martha was a doer. If something had to be done, she was the person to do it; that’s just the way she was wired.
So, when she invited Jesus and his disciples to stay at her home, she set about preparing a meal. Meanwhile, her sister Mary, who was wired differently, sat at the feet of Jesus, drinking in his teaching.
Martha came to Jesus and asked him to tell Mary to help. Jesus told her, “Martha, you are worried and upset about many things, but few things are needed — or indeed only one” (Luke 10:41-42 NIV).
What did he mean by “only one” thing that is needed?
The apostle Paul said, “One thing I do: Forgetting what is behind and straining toward what is ahead, I press on toward the goal to win the prize for which God has called me heavenward in Christ Jesus” (Philippians 3:13-14 NIV).
There are many things you can do in 2020. What is the one thing you must not overlook?
Patrick Henry is best known for his statement, “Give me liberty or give me death,” given before the Second Virginia Convention in 1775.
But we also know this about Henry: He was a man of deep personal faith in Christ. When he made his last will and testament, he enumerated the various possessions and land holdings he would leave to his wife and children. Having said all that, he added: “This is all the Inheritance I can give to my dear family. The religion of Christ can give them one which will make them rich indeed.”
In other words, I believe he was saying, if they would follow Henry’s example and place their faith in Jesus Christ, they would be rich well beyond the value of houses and lands. I think he was also implying that without that faith, they would be poor, regardless of the value of their properties.
In 2020, let’s be sure we do one thing: put our faith in Christ and in so doing, determine not to neglect matters of eternal importance.
— The Rev. Ron McClung, a former pastor of Owosso Wesleyan Church, now living in Indianapolis, Indiana, currently serves as associate general secretary for the denomination.
