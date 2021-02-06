A man planning to travel abroad had been warned by several friends that he needed to be careful and especially wary of pickpockets in a certain city he planned to visit.
Pickpockets were known to bump travelers as they approached a crowded subway, grab one’s wallet, and get on the train. Once the doors shut, the pickpocket and the wallet would be gone.
Determined to be careful, he went out one evening, dressed casually in a sport coat, and approached the subway. Sure enough, just as the doors opened and people began rushing inside, someone bumped him and the man thought, “That was strange.” He reached into his pocket and realized his wallet was missing.
He grabbed the coat of the man who bumped him just as the doors began to close. Even though the guy struggled to keep his coat, our hero succeeded in getting it out the door just as the subway train took off, leaving the bewildered, coatless guy inside.
As Chuck Swindoll told the story, the fellow was pretty proud of himself. But when he looked through the coat, he still couldn’t find his wallet. He endured all that physical and emotional struggling for nothing.
However, when he returned to his hotel, he found his wallet on the dresser.
I hope whatever mistakes you have made, they weren’t quite that embarrassing. But the fact is, we all do make them.
I think the biggest mistake any of us makes is failing to own up to our mistakes. Pride can convince us we don’t make mistakes, but we really know better.
The apostle Paul reminded his friends in Rome (and the rest of us) that we are not perfect. In fact, he said, “Everyone has sinned; we all fall short of God’s glorious standard” (Romans 3:23 NLT).
John gives us the good news that “if we confess our sins to him (God), he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins” (1 John 1:9 NLT).
So, don’t hide them and refuse to acknowledge them. Confess them.
— The Rev. Ron McClung, a former pastor of Owosso Wesleyan Church and former assistant general secretary for the denomination, is retired and resides in Owosso.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.