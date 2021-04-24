As a fan of David McCullough’s books, I recently read “The Pioneers,” his account of the brave men and women who founded Marietta, Ohio, one of the first settlements, not only in Ohio, but in the Northwest Territory.
I was intrigued by this book because I grew up just a few miles down the Ohio River in Parkersburg, West Virginia.
One of the courageous people who figured prominently in the establishment and growth of Marietta was Ephraim Cutler. He and others left Massachusetts in late December 1787 and crossed the Allegheny Mountains (no small feat in the winter).
On boats constructed for their purposes, they followed the Ohio River and arrived on April 7, 1788, at the point where the Muskingum River flows into the Ohio.
At that location, they laid out the streets and built the homes that would become Marietta. In time, the community elected Cutler as a member of the legislature of the Northwest Territory meeting in Chillicothe, about 100 miles west of Marietta.
By 1802, one of the crucial questions before the Ohio state constitutional convention was whether Ohio was to become a slave state. One proposal stated that “no person shall be held in slavery, if a male, after he is 35 years of age; or a female, after 25 years of age.”
In other words, slavery would be permitted up to certain ages.
On the day when the vote was to be taken, Cutler was quite ill. His fellow delegate from Marietta, Rufus Putnam, came to his room and warned, “You must get well, be in your place, or you will lose your favorite measure.”
He got up, went to the convention, and “moved to strike out the obnoxious matter.” It passed by a majority of one vote. Ohio would not be a slave state. Armed with the courage of his convictions, he made a difference.
St. Paul confidently said, “I can do everything with the help of Christ who gives me the strength I need” (Philippians 4:13 NLT).
Never underestimate what one person can do.
— The Rev. Ron McClung, a former pastor of Owosso Wesleyan Church, now living in Indianapolis, Indiana, currently serves as the assistant general secretary for the denomination.
