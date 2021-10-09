This is the time of year when we think about the ancient law of sowing and reaping. It’s a law you cannot outwit. For instance, if you sow corn, you will not reap pumpkins.
For certain crops, sowing is best done in the spring, while reaping takes place in the fall. If you decide, “I don’t care about the law of sowing and reaping. I’m going to put my tomato plants in the ground in October. Then I’ll enjoy some fresh, juicy tomatoes in my salads and on my sandwiches in January.”
If you live in Michigan, as I do, you’ll be greatly disappointed. Why? Because in this climate, late fall and winter are not the best times to grow tomatoes.
Remember the four elements involved in growing crops: the seed, the soil, the sunshine, and the sower. There’s not much you can do to control the sunshine. But you can improve the soil and buy a better quality of seed. However, don’t overlook the obvious: the diligent work of the sower. The human element is crucial.
If you decide to loaf a little and ignore the seeds you have planted, the weeds will take over. Or the insects will invade. If you don’t get enough rain, you may have to irrigate. But the investment of your own time and energy is essential.
Now, instead of growing crops, think about growing a life. St. Paul said it best: “Don’t be misled: No one makes a fool of God. What a person plants, he will harvest. The person who plants selfishness, ignoring the needs of others — ignoring God — harvests a crop of weeds. All he’ll have to show for his life is weeds! But the one who plants in response to God, letting God’s Spirit do the growth work in him, harvests a crop of real life, eternal life” (Galatians 6:7-8 The Message).
So keep at it. Sow the right thoughts. Put forth the right efforts, all in partnership with God. Eventually, it will bring the right results and the best life.
— The Rev. Ron McClung, a former pastor of Owosso Wesleyan Church and former assistant general secretary for the denomination, is retired and resides in Owosso.
