Ray Ortlund Sr. told a great story about a family of raccoons that found their way into his backyard every springtime. These funny animals at mealtimes would wash their food in the Ortlunds’ swimming pool. The Ortlunds’ young son was amazed and at the same time was learning some truths in Sunday school. One night, getting the word “cocoon” and “raccoon” confused, he prayed a very sincere prayer: “Dear Lord, thank you that worms turn into raccoons, and that raccoons turn into butterflies.” Then, still with his eyes tightly shut, he shook his head and said, “Lord, I just don’t see how they do it.”
I don’t see how they do it either! I don’t see how caterpillars become cocoons and then butterflies. I know God it happens through the process of metamorphosis.
But what many people would like to know is: can people change? Can they change attitudes, habits and behaviors?
Stasi Eldredge would say, “Yes.” She wrote about her struggle with drugs and alcohol. She used them every day just to endure life. She decided she would quit cold turkey. And, as long as she was at it, she would stop eating sugar too.
She didn’t make it twenty-four hours. One night in desperation, she gave up trying to fix her life. Instead she collapsed, she said, into the waiting arms of Jesus. She read his gracious invitation from Matthew 11:28-30: ““Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me … For my yoke is easy and my burden is light.”
She confessed her deep need to God and asked him to come to her. Two weeks later, she realized she had not smoked any pot, taken any drugs or imbibed any alcohol since her prayer. God had delivered her even from the desire to use anything.
It’s not caterpillars and butterflies, but it’s terrific change. Let’s trust God for the change we need. Can he change us? How will we know unless we ask?
— The Rev. Ron McClung, a former pastor of Owosso Wesleyan Church, now living in Indianapolis, Indiana, currently serves as associate general secretary for the denomination.
