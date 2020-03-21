Every year brings new things, of course, but 2020 has brought — well, “unprecedented” — that’s the word I hear bandied about quite often — unprecedented things.
Who could have imagined March without March Madness? But the madness this year is of a different kind — it’s the invisible kind. Unseen by the naked eye.
That’s the way it is with the coronavirus. We didn’t see it coming. But we can feel it. A fever. Dry cough. Sore throat. Runny nose. Those are the mild symptoms. People who are otherwise healthy, they tell us, can survive it very well. It runs its course, like the flu, and then it’s over.
But for vulnerable people, it can be a different story. Very serious, even deadly.
So, many are staying home, even working from home. Students who formerly studied in classrooms with their peers are now taking classes online. It’s an adjustment for all of us.
And, fortunately, for most, that’s all it is — an adjustment. Not a crisis. Not an emergency, but an adjustment.
What we don’t want to give into is fear. Fear can grab you by the throat and make you imagine wild scenarios. Fear can make you hoard essential supplies so that later shoppers have to do without.
Some fears are rational. I hope you are afraid to stand too close to the edge of a cliff.
But some fears are irrational. We imagine things that will never happen. James Cavanaugh once wrote: “If we could count the fears, both small or large, that once hounded us, and then thank God for each dreaded outcome never met, we would reach no end to gratitude.”
Emerson wrote, “The wise man in the storm prays to God, not for safety from danger, but for the deliverance from fear. It is the storm within that endangers him, not the storm without.”
David, pursued by enemies, prayed to God, “When I am afraid, I will put my trust in you” (Psalm 56:3 NIV). The good news is: even in 2020, you and I can trust him too.
— The Rev. Ron McClung, a former pastor of Owosso Wesleyan Church, now living in Indianapolis, Indiana, currently serves as associate general secretary for the denomination.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.