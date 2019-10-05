An old story tells about a man who went to heaven.
Just outside heaven was a huge arena called “The Court of Status Symbols.” Before he could get into heaven, the man had to go through this area, past the keeper of the door of the court.
Inside he saw sleek automobiles, membership cards to exclusive clubs, silver-tipped canes and other symbols of status. As he went farther back into the room, he saw the crowns of kings and beautiful jewelry of princesses. The guide said, “Yes, these were the things that people have used to impress others, symbols of significance. But they don’t impress God. So, we have everybody drop them right here before they come to stand before God!”
Many people, of course, don’t have these symbols of status. They never achieved wealth and didn’t accumulate such items. But they still tried to impress God with their good deeds.
Now, don’t get me wrong, I’m in favor of people using their gifts and talents and doing the best they can in whatever endeavors they pursue, but none of those things impress God if we’re just doing them to earn our way into heaven.
Paul was very clear about this. He reminded his friend Titus that while good works are commendable, God “saved us, not because of righteous things we had done, but because of his mercy” (Titus 3:5 NIV).
I love the cartoon strip Dennis the Menace in which Dennis and his little friend Joey leave Mrs. Wilson’s house with their hands full of cookies. As you may remember, Dennis was not always very considerate toward his nextdoor neighbors, the Wilsons, especially Mr. Wilson.
So, Joey, referring to the cookies, says, “I wonder what we did to deserve all this?”
Dennis answers, “Look, Joey, Mrs. Wilson gives us cookies not because we’re nice, but because she’s nice.”
And when God permits us to enter heaven, it will not be because we’re good, but because he is good. We must depend not upon our good works, but upon his mercy.
— The Rev. Ron McClung, a former pastor of Owosso Wesleyan Church, now living in Indianapolis, Indiana, currently serves as associate general secretary for the denomination.
