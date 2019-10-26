A seminar for those experiencing grief of a loved one and trying to navigate the holidays will be presented from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.
This free seminar will be at the Owosso First Church of the Nazarene, 1865 S. M-52, Owosso.
The holidays are a time when the difficult emotions of grief hit even harder, and people feel the need for guidance and encouragement to make it through.
People face new struggles as a result of the holidays. They may feel overwhelmed with heartache and despair. The seminar will provide an opportunity to learn how to manage the holidays.
The structure of the seminar consists of a video, a handbook, and sharing opportunities.
This seminar is provided by GriefShare, a nondenominational group which features biblical teaching on grief and recovery topics.
There is no cost for the class.
For further information, please call the church office – 989-723-2229.
