I recently heard the story of Bill Fong, who almost bowled a perfect 900. For those who don’t know much about bowling, 300 is a perfect game. It means the bowler knocked down all ten pins each time they threw the ball. But to bowl three perfect games in a row and score 900, that’s incredible. Only 15 perfect series of 900 had been registered at the time Fong had his shot in January 2010.
He had bowled two 300 games during league competition at the Plano (Texas) Super Bowl. A crowd began building as he had his chance to join that elite company of those who bowled 900.
He just had one more strike to throw. It looked perfect as it rolled down the lane. But then all the pins fell except the number 10. It wobbled and then settled back into place. He scored 899.
Fong went home and ate some soup. But then his body felt warm. He went to the bathroom and began to vomit. He fell down onto the floor and the room seemed to spin.
He woke up the next morning and realized he had had a stroke. People told him the adrenaline of shooting 900 might have killed him. Because he didn’t shoot 900, maybe that’s why he survived.
One could make a case for providential intervention. Someone has defined providence as “quite apart from our will, our intentions, or any determination on our part, we may find ourselves in a situation not of our choosing.”
What at first seems bad may actually turn out to be good.
In the early days of Christianity, “a great persecution broke out against the church in Jerusalem” (Acts 8:1 NIV). Sounds terrible, right? Yet, when the believers scattered, they told the story of Jesus in places they might never have gone. And the faith spread in an unbelievable way.
When something bad happens, dig deeper before you write it off as terrible. Maybe there’s a silver lining behind that cloud. God loves you more than you know.
— The Rev. Ron McClung, a former pastor of Owosso Wesleyan Church and former assistant general secretary for the denomination, is retired and resides in Owosso.
