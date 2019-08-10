It was almost 2 a.m. and Ted Engstrom, a middle-aged executive with a large Christian organization, was exhausted from a long flight as he entered a hotel in Calcutta, India.
A teenage boy grabbed his trouser leg and said, “Shoeshine, mister?”
Engstrom said he was tired, but maybe tomorrow.
Just six hours later as he was leaving the hotel, the boy encountered him again. “Shoeshine, mister? I give you best shoeshine in Calcutta.”
Engstrom said the boy, Dwarka Das, also gave him the opportunity to become his friend. Although he was only 15, the lad had recently been married. He sent almost all his earnings to his wife and parents who lived in another city where he could not find employment.
Every day for five days, the two conversed over the shoeshine box. The young man talked about his belief in Hinduism and Engstrom spoke about his love for Jesus Christ.
One day, Dwarka Das gave Engstrom a picture of himself, signed “from your friend in Calcutta.” The executive gave him a Polaroid picture of himself. Through the help of a friend, Engstrom corresponded with the lad.
Eighteen months later, when Engstrom returned to Calcutta, Dwarka Das arranged for flowers to be placed in his room. For the next few days he had more shoeshines than he needed, but a friendship blossomed between the executive and the young shoeshine boy.
In the following months they kept up a correspondence with Engstrom providing books, letters, and photographs. In addition, he arranged for a friend to give Dwarka Das a Bible.
One day, Engstrom received a long letter from the young Indian, which said, “Mr. Ted, you give me many things. Books, letters, good tips for shoeshine. But one thing most good you give me is you are my friend. Thank you, Mr. Ted, for you be my friend.”
The wise man observed, “A man who has friends must himself be friendly” (Proverbs 18:24 KJV).
Friendship can cross cultural and ethnic boundaries when you really care about the other person.
— The Rev. Ron McClung, a former pastor of Owosso Wesleyan Church, now living in Indianapolis, Indiana, currently serves as associate general secretary for the denomination.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.