I read recently about Good Riddance Day, an event sponsored by an organization in New York City. It is patterned after a Latin American custom in which “New Year’s revelers stuffed dolls with objects representing bad memories before setting them on fire.”
This year’s event took place on December 28, 2021, in New York City. Organizers encouraged participants to bring any “unpleasant, unhappy, and downright unwanted memories from 2021,” with the promise they would be written on official Good Riddance forms and incinerated.
Organizers made it clear this was not an invitation to bring large amounts of paper material to be burned or trashed in some way. It was for the purpose of getting rid of single memories or ideas.
The organization’s website gave some examples of things to which people wanted to say good riddance:
Bad jobs and two-faced people!
Being dependent and wimpy.
Student loan debt!
The walls I’ve built.
Negativity and bad luck.
If you could not make it to NYC, the website said, you could use #GoodRiddanceDay on Twitter or Instagram and they would burn the bad memories for you.
Marvin Williams, writing about Good Riddance Day, thought of Psalm 103, in which the psalmist first affirmed God’s love for us: “For as high as the heavens are above the earth, so great is his love for those who fear him” (Psalm 103:11 NIV).
Then the psalmist wrote this great truth: “As far as the east is from the west, so far has he removed our transgressions (sins) from us” (verse 12).
If you are glad to say good riddance to 2021, you are not alone.
Many feel that way. But how about making a new start in 2022?
One good way to do it is to start with a clean slate.
The Bible’s promise for those who want to say good riddance to their sins is: “If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just and will forgive us our sins and purify us from all unrighteousness” (1 John 1:9 NIV).
— The Rev. Ron McClung, a former pastor of Owosso Wesleyan Church and former assistant general secretary for the denomination, is retired and resides in Owosso.
