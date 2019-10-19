A couple of cowpunchers went out on the range to bring in a wild steer from the mountains. They took with them a shaggy, little, gray donkey — a burro. A big 3-year-old steer that’s been running loose in the timber is a tough customer. Nevertheless, the cowboys had a technique for handling this critter. They got a rope on the steer and then tied him, neck and neck, right up close to the burro and let them go.
As you can imagine, the steer gave the burro a bad time. He banged him against trees, rocks, and into bushes. Time after time they both went down. But there was one big difference between the burro and the steer. The burro wanted to go home.
No matter how often the steer threw the burro, when they got to their feet, the burro took a step nearer the corral. After a week of struggling together, the burro showed up at the corral. With him was the tamest, sorriest-looking steer you ever saw.
Sometimes you may feel that you are tied neck to neck with your worst problems, and your problems are thrashing you about. If you could only get some relief.
No matter how many times life throws you down, get up and take another step closer to God. He has solutions for you. Among other things, he is all about making you stronger. Keep working your way closer to God, and perseverance will bring you through.
That’s what Job did. He suffered the loss of his family, his livestock, and his servants. Though once rich, he found himself crushed. Even his wife told him it was no use. But Job persevered. Even though his “friends” insisted he must have done something wrong to bring on all this disaster, Job remained steadfast. The result was: “The Lord blessed the latter part of Job’s life more than the former part” (Job 42:12 NIV).
Don’t give up. Keep persevering. You don’t want to miss what is yet to come. It may be the best yet.
— The Rev. Ron McClung, a former pastor of Owosso Wesleyan Church, now living in Indianapolis, Indiana, currently serves as associate general secretary for the denomination.
